Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 6 Bharti Airtel Ltd
* Says Christian Defaria, executive chairman, Airtel Africa has been designated as chairman, Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV
* Announces senior level organizational changes for Africa operations
* Raghunath Mandava to take over as MD and CEO of Airtel Africa Source text: bit.ly/2g5okfW Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)