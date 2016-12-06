Dec 6 Sage Therapeutics Inc
* Sage announces expedited development plan for SAGE-547 in
the treatment of postpartum depression based on FDA breakthrough
therapy meeting
* Says agreement with FDA was achieved on clinical endpoints
for the pivotal trials
* Sage Therapeutics says it has "clear and efficient
direction for expedited development path forward" for SAGE-547
to potentially support NDA in 2018
* Sage Therapeutics says its PPD clinical program, now in
phase 3, will require only minor modifications, including an
increase in sample size
* Sage Therapeutics says current trials for SAGE-547 will be
expanded to phase 3 trials to facilitate potential for global
registration
* Says anticipates announcing top-line data from PPD
registration trials in 2H 2017
