Dec 6 Auris Medical Holding AG:
* Auris Medical on track to resume enrollment of keyzilen
tinnitus program following regulatory feedback
* Auris Medical Holding AG - "we look forward to top-line
results from tactt3's trial in early 2018"
* Auris Medical Holding AG - through type c meeting, FDA
confirmed , as per standard practice, 2 positive confirmatory
trials would be required to submit NDA
* Auris Medical Holding AG - in separate FDA meeting ,
alignment was achieved on key items of keyzilenchemistry,
manufacturing, controls section for future NDA
