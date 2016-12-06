BRIEF-ENTELLUS MEDICAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Dec 6 Infoscan SA :
* Says that following capital increase of series D shares Cyprus-Based Formonar Investment Limited aquires 7.99 percent stake in the company
* Before the transaction it did not own any shares of Infoscan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees total revenue for quarter-ended december 31, 2016 between $21.5 million - $21.7 million
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing