BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share
Dec 6 Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc
* Perma-Fix Medical announces preliminary agreement with Acsion Industries
* Perma-Fix Environmental Services says agreement also to support development of a Technetium-99 (Tc-99m) generator optimized for co's patented resin
* Agreement to support development of several products
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation