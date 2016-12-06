BRIEF-SK Hynix says its Q1 DRAM, NAND shipments to fall slightly vs Q4
* Says 2017 DRAM supply growth may be slightly less than expected demand growth of around 20 percent
Dec 6 Balaji Telefilms Ltd
* Says resignation of Aman Gill as CEO of Balaji Motion Pictures Limited Source text: bit.ly/2g5FFFB Further company coverage:
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.