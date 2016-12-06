BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Nike Inc
* Nike agreed the terms of a 400 million stg , 12-year extension to its existing deal with Football Association - Sky News, citing sources
* A new 12-year partnership with Nike will include penalties if England fail to reach major tournaments - Sky News, citing sources
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation