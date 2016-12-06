Dec 6 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
* Magellan Midstream Partners LP- Magellan's new crude oil
pipeline segment is also expected to be operational during
mid-2018
* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - Seabrook Logistics is
connecting its facility to Magellan's Houston crude oil
distribution system
* Magellan Midstream and LBC expanding Seabrook Logistics'
Houston Gulf coast crude oil and condensate marine terminal and
pipeline infrastructure
* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - expansion is currently
estimated to cost $250 million and be operational during
mid-2018
* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - Seabrook Logistics is
constructing 1.7 million barrels of additional crude oil and
condensate storage
* Magellan Midstream Partners-investing an additional $70
million to build new 24-inch diameter pipeline from its East
Houston terminal to Holland avenue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: