Dec 6 Sierra Rutile Ltd :

* Merger update

* Since Nov. 29, SRL and Iluka have been in discussions on how to proceed with closing of merger which was expected to become effective on Nov. 29 2016

* SRL and Iluka have agreed that all conditions precedent to merger have been satisfied

* Merger is now expected to become effective and closing is expected to occur on Dec. 7 2016

* Says suspension is expected to occur at 7.30 a.m. on Dec. 7 2016 and cancellation is expected to become effective at 7.00 a.m. on Dec. 8 2016