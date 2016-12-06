BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Heat Biologics Inc
* Heat Biologics presents topline hs-110/nivolumab combination lung cancer results
* Heat Biologics Inc - overall survival compares favorably with single-agent nivolumab
* Heat biologics - there were no additional toxicities seen in hs-110/nivolumab combination compared to existing data on single agent nivolumab alone
* Heat Biologics Inc - patients who responded best to combination therapy had longer overall survival, better orr than non-immune responders
* Heat Biologics - 1-year results from first eight trial patients showed hs-110/nivolumab combination was well-tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation