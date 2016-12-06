BRIEF-Western Forest Products announces closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
Dec 6 Synchronoss Technologies Inc :
* Q4 revenue view $197.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Synchronoss Technologies now expects Q4 revenue between $145-$150 million - conf call Further company coverage:
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.