BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Cheesecake Factory Inc
* Sees comparable sales of 1 pct-2 pct in 2017 and EPS growth of 5 pct - 10 pct in 2017 - presentation Source text: (bit.ly/2hbT9jQ) Further company coverage:
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation