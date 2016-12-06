BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
Dec 6 Senomyx Inc -
* Amendment extends research funding and collaborative research period for an additional year through Dec. 31, 2017 - SEC filing
* On Dec 1, Senomyx and Pepsico executed amendment to collaborative research agreement dated April 8, 2014 related to Senomyx's salt taste program Source text - (bit.ly/2gYI72v) Further company coverage:
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget