Dec 6 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd :

* Company intends to: - collapse control structure

* Company intends to: introduce a new strategic partner who will invest 400 mln rand

* Company intends to: reconstitute Altron's board of directors

* Co and Value Capital Partners reached in-principle agreement in terms of which VCP will subscribe for shares in company

* VCP will inject 400 mln rand of capital into company, through a cash subscription for shares

* Altron, VCP procured in-principle support from Co's shareholders representing c.82 pct of A shares and 76 pct of N shares

* Includes Dr Venter, who is fully supportive of proposed transaction