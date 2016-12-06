Dec 6 Fitch on U.S. healthcare

* Fitch says U.S. healthcare outlook stable despite political uncertainty

* Fitch says U.S. "healthcare is facing some specific issues under a Trump administration, including future of ACA"

* Fitch on U.S. healthcare sector - forecasts mid-single digit organic EBITDA growth for most healthcare companies in 2017

* Fitch on U.S. healthcare - Debate around drug pricing will become a longer term issue despite current focus on ACA