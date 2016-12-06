BRIEF-ENTELLUS MEDICAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Dec 6 Fitch on U.S. healthcare
* Fitch says U.S. healthcare outlook stable despite political uncertainty
* Fitch says U.S. "healthcare is facing some specific issues under a Trump administration, including future of ACA"
* Fitch on U.S. healthcare sector - forecasts mid-single digit organic EBITDA growth for most healthcare companies in 2017
* Fitch on U.S. healthcare - Debate around drug pricing will become a longer term issue despite current focus on ACA Source text for Eikon:
* ENTELLUS MEDICAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* Sees total revenue for quarter-ended december 31, 2016 between $21.5 million - $21.7 million
