BRIEF-Western Forest Products announces closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
Dec 6 Louis Dreyfus Company Bv :
* Louis dreyfus commodities b.v. (new cfo announcement)
* Federico Cerisoli, will now assume roles of deputy cfo and chief controlling & accounting officer, also effective march 1st
* Appointment of cfo effective from march 1st, 2017
* Armand Lumens has been appointed group chief financial officer
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.