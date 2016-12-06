BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
Dec 6 Helix Biopharma Corp -
* Helix Biopharma Corp presents topline l-dos47 results at the 17th iasclc world conference on lung cancer
* Forty-Four , or 80% of patients in safety population had at least one treatment emergent adverse events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget