Dec 6 Effnetplattformen AB :

* Subsidiary Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB carries out property acquisition

* As previously announced, entered into agreement for acquisition of three property companies Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden, Kuststaden Holding and Sörmlandsporten

* Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB) signed agreement with Hemsö Fastighets AB to purchase a property portfolio for about 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($164.21 million)

* Property will change hands April 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1348 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)