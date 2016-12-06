Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 6 Gaming Innovation Group Inc (GIG) :
* Says co's CEO Robin Reed has purchased 280,000 shares in Gaming Innovation Group at average price of 3.204 Norwegian crowns per share
* After this transaction, Robin Reed and close associates own 58,414,881 shares in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3804 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)