Dec 6 Gaming Innovation Group Inc (GIG) :

* Says co's CEO Robin Reed has purchased 280,000 shares in Gaming Innovation Group at average price of 3.204 Norwegian crowns per share

* After this transaction, Robin Reed and close associates own 58,414,881 shares in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3804 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)