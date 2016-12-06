BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
Dec 6 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc
* L-3 communications to change name to L3 Technologies, Inc.
* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc - will change its name to L3 Technologies, Inc., effective December 31, 2016
* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc - Company's New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol will remain same Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget