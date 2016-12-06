Dec 6 Oci NV :

* Makes offer to acquire all publicly held common units of OCIP

* Oci is proposing an exchange ratio of 0.5200 Oci N.V. Shares for each publicly-held unit of Oci Partners

* Oci currently owns 79.88 pct of issued and outstanding common units of Oci Partners

* Oci will offer 9.10 million newly issued Oci N.V. shares, to be admitted to listing on Euronext Amsterdam, representing approximately 4 pct of total Oci shares currently outstanding

* Proposed exchange ratio represents a value of $7.80 per unit to Oci Partners minority shareholders