BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Dec 6 Oci NV :
* Makes offer to acquire all publicly held common units of OCIP
* Oci is proposing an exchange ratio of 0.5200 Oci N.V. Shares for each publicly-held unit of Oci Partners
* Oci currently owns 79.88 pct of issued and outstanding common units of Oci Partners
* Oci will offer 9.10 million newly issued Oci N.V. shares, to be admitted to listing on Euronext Amsterdam, representing approximately 4 pct of total Oci shares currently outstanding
* Proposed exchange ratio represents a value of $7.80 per unit to Oci Partners minority shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share