BRIEF-Western Forest Products announces closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
Dec 6 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc :
* Aurora Health Care to operate retail clinics in Walgreens stores across Eastern Wisconsin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.