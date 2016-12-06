BRIEF-Western Forest Products announces closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
Dec 6 OCI Partners LP :
* OCI Partners LP receives buyout offer from OCI N.V.
* OCI currently owns 79.88% of issued and outstanding common units of OCI Partners
* OCI is proposing an exchange ratio of 0.5200 OCI N.V. shares for each publicly-held unit of OCI Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget
