* Says announces pilot project contract for diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy screening with Bayer Canada

* Screening will be offered to diabetics affiliated to their health entities to test impact of including preventive screening programs

* Says under terms of agreement, Diagnos will provide a fully turn-key screening service to benefit one thousand diabetic patients in Toronto area