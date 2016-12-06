BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.76
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
Dec 6 Diagnos Inc :
* Says announces pilot project contract for diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy screening with Bayer Canada
* Screening will be offered to diabetics affiliated to their health entities to test impact of including preventive screening programs
* Says under terms of agreement, Diagnos will provide a fully turn-key screening service to benefit one thousand diabetic patients in Toronto area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS