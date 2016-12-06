Dec 6 HMS Group

* Says board approved interim dividends payment in respect of nine months of 2016 in amount of 3.41 roubles per one ordinary share amounting to 399.5 million roubles ($6.26 million) in total

* The record date is Jan. 12, 2017 ($1 = 63.8675 roubles)