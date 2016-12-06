BRIEF-Western Forest Products announces closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
Dec 6 Sandell Asset Management:
* "Encouraged by news that Bob Evans has retained J.P. Morgan as financial advisors"
* Do not intend to pursue consent solicitation seeking shareholder approval of precatory proposal advocating increased transparency at bob evans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.