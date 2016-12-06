BRIEF-Entellus Medical sees quarterly total rev $21.5 mln - $21.7 mln
* Sees total revenue for quarter-ended december 31, 2016 between $21.5 million - $21.7 million
Dec 6 MolMed SpA :
* Files a conditional marketing authorisation in the European Union for investigational anticancer drug NGR-hTNF
* Marketing authorisation is for the treatment of adult patients with advanced malignant pleural mesothelioma who progressed within six months after first-line pemetrexed-based therapy Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Drug distributor McKesson Corp's quarterly revenue missed estimates due to slowing pace of branded drug price increases amid rising concerns over soaring prices of medicines.