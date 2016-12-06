UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 6 Sipef NV :
* Sipef increases its interest in PT Agro Muko up to 95 percent
* Agreementt with its joint venture partners PT Austindo Nusantara Jaya TBK and M.P. Evans Group PLC on sale of interest of 10.87 percent and 36.84 percent in PT Agro Muko to Sipef Source text: bit.ly/2g6alvc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
