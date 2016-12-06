Dec 6 Source: Fitch

* Fitch affirms South African banks at 'BBB-'; revises outlooks to negative

* Fitch on South African banks- expect industry's impaired loan ratio to rise to around 4% by end-2017, but within tolerable levels for banks' ratings

* Fitch on South African banks- expects sector asset quality to deteriorate moderately in 2017, due to weaker domestic conditions Source text for Eikon: