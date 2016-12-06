Dec 6 Advini Sa

* Raises 7.6 million euros ($8.14 million) through Grands Crus Investissements

* All shares were subscribed by Grands Crus Investissements

* Issues of 217,143 new shares at a price of 35 euros per share

* Aims to acquire, by Antoine Moueix SAS, subsidiary of Advini, of the balance of shares of Lapalu Participations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9342 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)