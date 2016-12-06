General Electric to have logo patch on Boston Celtics jerseys
Jan 25 The Boston Celtics will wear General Electric Co's corporate logo on their jerseys during basketball games beginning next season, the NBA franchise announced on Wednesday.
Dec 6 Alaska Air Group Inc :
* "There are 45 markets where Alaska loses existing codeshare revenue, & net financial impact is between $15-$20 million" - SEC filing
* Agreed to seek DOJ approval before selling, leasing, or trading slots, gates at Dallas Love Field, New York LaGuardia or Washington Reagan Source text: (bit.ly/2hekZ3j) Further company coverage:
* Verizon Communications Inc files final term sheet related to its offerintg of $1.48 billion 4.95% notes due 2047 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kjEcic) Further company coverage:
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 25 European shares rose sharply on Wednesday, boosted by strong earning updates from Logitech and Banco Santander, with the STOXX 600 scoring its biggest one-day gain for 11 weeks.