GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rises after Dow tops 20,000 for first time, dollar on defensive
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.3 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.1 pct
Dec 7 Nikkei:
* Fuji heavy industries expects ninth straight year of record u.s. Sales in year ending march 2018,with its plant operation rate exceeding capacity-Nikkei
* For fiscal 2016 Fuji Heavy Industries sees North American sales rising 14% on the year to 660,000 units - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.3 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LIMA, Jan 25 A massive graft inquiry in Peru has put a damper on robust growth projections for this year as the "Odebrecht effect" chills investments and stalls public works projects, the government said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.