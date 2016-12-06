Dec 6 Juno Therapeutics Inc

* Plans to study JCAR014 in combination with ibrutinib in CLL are underway, with a cohort expected to begin enrollment in early 2017.

* Juno Therapeutics highlights progress with best-in-class strategy in B-cell Malignancies at ASH

* Juno intends to initiate a pivotal trial in U.S. in patients with r/r DLBCL in 2017.