BRIEF-Fidelity National Information Services increases qtrly dividend to $0.29 per share
Jan 25 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
Dec 6 Inventergy Global Inc
* Inventergy Global-on Dec 5, co's unit, affiliates of Fortress Investment entered 8th amendment to amended revenue sharing and note purchase agreement
* Inventergy Global Inc - the amendment defers company's monthly amortization payments until December 19, 2016 - SEC filing
* Inventergy Global Inc - amendment waives co's obligation to maintain $1 million minimum cash balance until December 19, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 25 The U.S. jury weighing whether a former Jefferies Group LLC bond trader cheated his customers on bond prices signaled it may be near a verdict, despite being deadlocked on two of the 10 securities fraud counts the defendant faced.
* Avis Budget Group Inc - board approved a reduction to size of board from thirteen to twelve directors-SEC filing