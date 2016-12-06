Dec 6 Dragon Victory International Ltd:

* Dragon Victory International Limited files for U.S. IPO of up to $10.0 million - SEC filing

* Dragon Victory International Limited - Plans to apply to list ordinary shares on the NYSE market

* Dragon Victory International Limited - Boustead Securities and Network1 Financial Securities Inc are underwriters to the IPO

* Dragon Victory International Limited - Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: [bit.ly/2h0jcva] Further company coverage: [Dragon Victory International Ltd]