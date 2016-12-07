BRIEF-Aralez Pharmaceuticals, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals - on Jan 23 co, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit in U.S. District Court for Eastern district of Texas against Teva Pharmaceuticals
Dec 7 Rhinomed Ltd :
* Entered into a distribution and supply agreement with Linde group and its Australian subsidiary BOC limited.
* Revenues from deal to flow second half of FY 2016/17
* BOC will manage logistics and distribute Rhinomed's breathing technologies, mute and turbine, in Australian and New Zealand markets. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On Jan 27 co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with cowen and company - SEC filing
* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold