Dec 6 Seaworld Entertainment Inc :
* On December 6, 2016, co committed to and implemented
restructuring program to reduce costs
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says as a result, company
expects to record approximately $9.0 million in pre-tax
restructuring charges in Q4 of 2016
* Restructuring charges will reduce company's reported gaap
net income for Q4 of 2016
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says restructuring charges will
not impact company's adjusted EBITDA
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - restructuring program
involves elimination of approximately 320 positions by end of q4
of fiscal year 2016
