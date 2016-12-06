Dec 6 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV

* Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV - Load factor for month rose by one percentage point, from 77.7% in november 2015 to 78.7% in November 2016

* Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB - During Nov. total terminal passengers increased 14.9% in co's 13 airports, compared to same period of previous year

* Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB - For NOVEMBER domestic passenger traffic increased by 19.7%, international passenger traffic increased by 7.8%