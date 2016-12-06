UPDATE 1-Magellan Midstream shuts Iowa pipeline after 3,300-bbls diesel spill
Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.
Dec 6 Diodes Inc :
* Diodes Incorporated announces production delay at lee's summit wafer fab
* Diodes Inc says on Friday, November 18, 2016, Diodes' Wafer Fab in Lee's summit, mo experienced a fire in its wet etch wafer fabrication area
* Due to fire, all production in kfab has been temporarily suspended
* Diodes Inc says for Q4 gross margin is also expected to be reduced by approximately 3 percent to 29.2 percent of revenue, plus or minus 1 percent
* Diodes Inc - once approval is received, diodes expects repairs to take one to three days
* Diodes Inc - as a result of delayed production at kfab, company is revising its financial guidance for q4 of 2016
* Diodes-As a result of production delay, co expects revenue impact by as much as $10 million, revised revenue range for such quarter now $222 million - $238 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 25 Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd on Wednesday confirmed its pipeline was the source of a leak of some 200,000 liters (52,830 gallons) of crude oil onto aboriginal land in Saskatchewan that was discovered by a member of the community last week.