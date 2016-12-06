Dec 6 Diodes Inc :

* Diodes Incorporated announces production delay at lee's summit wafer fab

* Diodes Inc says on Friday, November 18, 2016, Diodes' Wafer Fab in Lee's summit, mo experienced a fire in its wet etch wafer fabrication area

* Due to fire, all production in kfab has been temporarily suspended

* Diodes Inc says for Q4 gross margin is also expected to be reduced by approximately 3 percent to 29.2 percent of revenue, plus or minus 1 percent

* Diodes Inc - once approval is received, diodes expects repairs to take one to three days

* Diodes Inc - as a result of delayed production at kfab, company is revising its financial guidance for q4 of 2016

* Diodes-As a result of production delay, co expects revenue impact by as much as $10 million, revised revenue range for such quarter now $222 million - $238 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: