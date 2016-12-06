UPDATE 1-Magellan Midstream shuts Iowa pipeline after 3,300-bbls diesel spill
Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.
Dec 6 Regal Entertainment Group :
* Regal Entertainment Group - on december 2, 2016 unit entered into a permitted secured refinancing agreement-sec filing
* Regal Entertainment Group - refinancing agreement further amends terms of that seventh amended and restated credit agreement, dated April 2, 2015
* Regal entertainment-new term loans amortize in equal quarterly installments in annual amount equal to 1% of original principal amount of new term loans Source text bit.ly/2g7eJds Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.
Jan 25 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking at CIBC investor conference in British Columbia:
TORONTO, Jan 25 Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd on Wednesday confirmed its pipeline was the source of a leak of some 200,000 liters (52,830 gallons) of crude oil onto aboriginal land in Saskatchewan that was discovered by a member of the community last week.