Dec 7 Charles Voegele Holding AG :

* Based on preliminary figures, up to the expiration of the additional acceptance period on 6 December 2016, a total of 6,678,131 Charles Vogele shares corresponding to 75.89 pct of all Charles Voegele Shares listed as of 6 December 2016 have been tendered into the offer by Sempione Retail Ltd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)