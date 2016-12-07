Dec 7 MTN Group Limited :

* MTN Group announces senior management appointments

* Jens Schulte-Bockum will assume position of group chief operating officer

* Jens will succeed Jyoti Desai, who is retiring

* Oliver Fortuin will assume position of executive head of business enterprise, effective March 1, 2017

* Bernice Samuels has re-joined MTN as group executive of marketing, effective Jan. 1, 2017