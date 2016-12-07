Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 7 Informa Plc :
* U.S. private placement issue
* Has today announced issue of $500 mln of new U.S. private placement notes
* Increased funding flexibility through $500 mln U.S. private placement issue
* Notes have been issued in three tranches with a weighted average term of 9.25 years
* This provides group with clarity and financing security following recent addition of Penton Information Services to Informa Group
* Funds will be used to pay down majority of $675 mln previously arranged and drawn down acquisition facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)