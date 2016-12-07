Dec 7 UK's Competition and Markets Authority
(CMA)
* Fines Pfizer and Flynn 90 million stg for drug price hike
to NHS
* Imposed a 84.2 million stg fine on Pfizer, and 5.2 million
stg fine on the distributor Flynn Pharma
* Fines companies after finding that each broke competition
law by charging excessive, unfair prices in UK for phenytoin
sodium capsules
* Fines follow prices increasing by up to 2,600 percent
overnight after the drug was deliberately de-branded in
September 2012
* To ensure no risk to ongoing supply of phenytoin sodium
capsules CMA has given companies between 30 working days and 4
months to cut prices
* Has also ordered the companies to reduce their prices.
* "Prices of the drug in the UK have also been many times
higher than Pfizer's prices for the same drug in any other
European countries"

