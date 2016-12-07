UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 7 Tomizone Ltd
* Announce an expansion in number of vessels across Harbour City Ferries (HCF) fleet
* Following implementation of Tomizone on HCF's 4 manly ferries, HCF has decided to roll out to an additional 15 vessels
* Tomizone's revenue sharing agreement with HCF will deliver increased monthly revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources