Dec 7 Enstar Group Ltd :
* Enstar Group Limited announces reinsurance of QBE legacy
U.S. Business
* Under reinsurance transaction, Enstar's subsidiary will
pledge a portion of premium as collateral to a subsidiary of QBE
* Enstar will also provide additional collateral and a
limited parental guarantee
* Enstar group -unit entered agreement with unit of QBE
insurance group limited to reinsure U.S. Multi-Line property and
casualty business
* Enstar Group-Enstar's unit to assume gross reinsurance
reserves of approximately $919 million (net reserves of $444
million) relating to portfolio
