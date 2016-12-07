Dec 7 Enstar Group Ltd :

* Enstar Group Limited announces reinsurance of QBE legacy U.S. Business

* Under reinsurance transaction, Enstar's subsidiary will pledge a portion of premium as collateral to a subsidiary of QBE

* Enstar will also provide additional collateral and a limited parental guarantee

* Enstar group -unit entered agreement with unit of QBE insurance group limited to reinsure U.S. Multi-Line property and casualty business

* Enstar Group-Enstar's unit to assume gross reinsurance reserves of approximately $919 million (net reserves of $444 million) relating to portfolio