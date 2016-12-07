Dec 7 Clas Ohlson Ab :

* Q2 operating profit amounted to 127 mln SEK (145)

* Says november sales increased by 12 pct to 908 msek (809), 9 pct in local currencies

* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson november sales were seen up 5.1 pct

* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson Q2 operating profit was seen at SEK 132 mln