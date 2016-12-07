UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 7 Clas Ohlson Ab :
* Q2 operating profit amounted to 127 mln SEK (145)
* Says november sales increased by 12 pct to 908 msek (809), 9 pct in local currencies
* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson november sales were seen up 5.1 pct
* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson Q2 operating profit was seen at SEK 132 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources