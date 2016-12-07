BRIEF-Kura Oncology entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen and Co
* On Jan 27 co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with cowen and company - SEC filing
Dec 7 Novartis
* Lucentis received EU approval in new indication - Lucentis the only treatment available for a wide range of CNV conditions
* The European Commission approved Lucentis to treat patients for visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV) associated with causes other than neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) or secondary to pathologic myopia (PM)
* Results of the pivotal MINERVA study showed a significant gain in visual acuity of approximately 10 letters at two months, which was maintained for one year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold
Jan 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has found high amounts of a toxic substance in homeopathic teething tablets, warning of its potential risk to infants and children.