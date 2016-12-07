BRIEF-Regulus Therapeutics announces continuation of RG-101 clinical hold
* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold
Dec 7 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Private placement successfully completed
* Has raised 498.7 million Norwegian crowns ($59.3 million) in gross proceeds through private placement of 4.4 million new shares
* Private placement was completed at subscription price of 114 crowns per share
* Private placement was oversubscribed
Jan 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has found high amounts of a toxic substance in homeopathic teething tablets, warning of its potential risk to infants and children.
* Intends to use net proceeds from at--market offering program, to partially fund research and development of CERC-501 and CERC-611