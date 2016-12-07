BRIEF-Ellipsiz Communications announces appointment of new CEO
* Hung-Yu (Hans) Chang has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer
Dec 7 SES SA :
* A wholly-owned subsidiary of SES has signed a multi-year agreement with Discovery Networks Germany
* Subsidiary MX1 facilitates satellite transmission for Eurosport 1HD on HD+ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hung-Yu (Hans) Chang has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $10 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kbi5Nk] Further company coverage:
* Determine Inc - on January 23, 2017, co , unit entered into amendment number nine to amended and restated business financing agreement - SEC filing